Allied Blenders shares tank 5% after HC restricts use of key trademarks

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd came under pressure in Friday's trade after the Bombay High Court ruled against the company in a dispute, curbing its ability to introduce products under two key brand names in India. The stock dived 4.73 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 474.05.

The court allowed appeals filed by Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL), thereby overturning an earlier order that had permitted Allied Blenders to launch its alcoholic beverage products in West Bengal under the trademarks "Mansion House" and "Savoy Club" -- brands central to the company's expansion strategy.

The Division Bench has now directed Allied Blenders to maintain the "status quo" and refrain from introducing any products under these marks anywhere in India until the outcome of the ongoing commercial suit.

In a regulatory filing dated July 17, 2025, Allied Blenders said it is "considering to challenge" the court's latest order. However, the company also acknowledged that the financial impact of this legal development "cannot be ascertained at this point in time."

"This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated February 7, 2025, wherein we had informed the Stock Exchanges about the Judgment passed by the Bombay High Court in favour of the Company in Notice of Motion No. 1287 of 2010 and I.A. (L) No. 16999 of 2023 in Original Suit (Commercial IPR Suit) bearing no. 2 of 2009 (said Suit) seeking leave of the Bombay High Court to introduce its product in the State of West Bengal under the Trademark 'MANSION HOUSE' in terms of the label registration secured by the Company from the West Bengal State Excise Department," the company stated in a BSE filing.

"Subsequently, TIL challenged the aforesaid Order before the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court vide appeals bearing Commercial Appeal (L) No. 6617 of 2025 and Commercial Appeal (L) No. 6622 of 2025 in the said Suit. The Division Bench of the Bombay High Court has vide its order dated July 16, 2025, allowed the aforesaid appeals of TIL and directed that the Company shall continue the current status of non-introduction of its products in India under the impugned marks 'MANSION HOUSE' and 'SAVOY CLUB' till decision of the said Suit. By an Order dated July 16, 2025, the Bombay High Court has also dismissed Appeal No. 66 of 2012 in Notice of Motion No. 993 of 2009 in the said Suit. The Company is considering to challenge, the Order dated July 16, 2025, passed in the aforesaid Appeals," it added.

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 42.02. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 66.90 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.33. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.15 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.95. According to Trendlyne data, Allied Blenders has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held an 80.91 per cent stake in the company.