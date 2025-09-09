Amanta Healthcare shares list at 7% premium; HNI bidders make Rs 15,000 profit on debut

Shares of Amanta Healthcare made a decent Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, September 09 as the pharmaceutical player was listed at Rs 135 on NSE, a premium of 7.14 per cent over its issue price of Rs 126. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 6.35 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 134 on BSE.

Retail investors, who received a single lot of 119 equity shares of Amanta Healthcare, made a profit of Rs 1,071 on their investment of Rs 14,994. On the other hand, HNI investors, receiving allotment of 14 lots consisting of 1,666 equity shares worth Rs 2,09,916 made a profit of Rs 14,994 on their investment in the IPO.

Listing of Amanta Healthcare has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of Amanta Healthcare were commading a grey market premium of Rs 9 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a 7-8 per cent listing pop for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 22-25, when the issue was running for bidding.

The IPO of Amanta Healthcare ran for bidding between September 01 and September 03 . It had sold its shares in the price band of Rs 120-126 per share with a lot size of 119 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 126 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,00,00,000 equity shares.

The issue of Amanta Healthcare was overall subscribed a solid 82.61 times, fetching over 13.90 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 7,286.33 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 35.86 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked a whopping 209.42 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 54.98 times.

Ahmedabad-based Amanta Healthcare is a pharma company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse array of sterile liquid products, specifically parenteral products, which are packaged in plastic containers utilizing Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding technologies since 1994. It is also a manufacturer of medical devices.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term. Beeline Capital Advisors was the book running lead manager for Amanta Healthcare IPO, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.