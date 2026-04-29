Amber Enterprises, Oil India, RR Kabel: Stocks to buy— Check price target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday on the back of mixed global cues including geopolitical pressure and high crude oil prices. Traders are awaiting the US Fed's monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex dropped 416.72 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 76,886.91, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 23,995.70.

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Select buzzing stocks including Amber Enterprises India Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd and Oil India Ltd (OIL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



RR Kabel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,700-1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,525

RR Kabel has decisively surpassed the past 3-5 months' 'multiple resistance' zone of Rs 1,565 levels on a closing basis, along with huge volumes. In addition, it has confirmed a "Rounding bottom" formation on the daily chart, which confirms positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily and weekly 'Bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,700-1,800, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,550-1,500 levels.



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Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 520-540 | Stop Loss: Rs 480

Oil India confirmed the 'triangular pattern' breakout at the Rs 480 level, accompanied by huge volumes, indicating a resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily 'Bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 520-540, and its downside support zone is the Rs 485-478 levels.



Amber Enterprises India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,400-8,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,050

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Amber Enterprises confirmed a 'Cup and Handle' formation breakout on the daily charts at the Rs 8,080 level on a closing basis, accompanied by rising volume. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 8400-8550, and its downside support zone is the Rs 8,000–8,100 levels.