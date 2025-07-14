Amber Enterprises shares close over 2% higher as board clears raising of funds  

Shares of Amber Enterprises ended over 2% higher on Monday after the firm said its board has cleared raising of funds up to Rs 2500 crore. The firm said fund raising will be via issue of any permissible securities, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and subject to approval of members of the Company in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Amber Enterprises shares ended 2.34% higher at Rs 7639.90 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 7465.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 25,886 crore.

Total 7826 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.92 crore on BSE. Amber Enterprises stock has gained 68% in a year and risen 245 per cent in two years.

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 22.60% to Rs 116.07 crore in the last quarter against Rs 94.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 2805.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year, net profit climbed 83.29% to Rs 243.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 48.20% to Rs 9973.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 6729.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.