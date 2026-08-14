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Amber Enterprises shares in focus as Rs 123-crore exceptional loss hits net profit 

Amber Enterprises shares in focus as Rs 123-crore exceptional loss hits net profit 

Amber Enterprises shares ended 2.19% higher at Rs 7174.50 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 7021. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 25,302 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Amber Enterprises shares in focus as Rs 123-crore exceptional loss hits net profit Profit fell to Rs 3 crore in Q1 against Rs 106 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Amber Enterprises are in focus today after the electronics firm said its profit crashed 97% due to an exceptional loss of Rs 123 crore in Q1FY27. Amber Enterprises shares ended 2.19% higher at Rs 7174.50 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 7021. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 25,302 crore.

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Total 0.69 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 48.81 crore. Amber Enterprises stock has lost 7.56% in a month and fallen 13.57% in three months.

Profit fell to Rs 3 crore in Q1 against Rs 106 crore in the year ago period. The company said its adjusted PAT after excluding exceptional loss rose 19% to  Rs 126 crore.

Amber Enterprises' revenue rose 13% to Rs 3888 crore in Q1 against Rs 3449 crore in the year ago period. Operating EBITDA rose 28% to Rs 337 crore in Q1 against Rs 263 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit before tax came at Rs 182 crore in Q1, rising 13% against Rs 161 crore a year ago.

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Daljit Singh, Managing Director said, “Building a strong foundation for its future growth, Amber Group is set to foray into mobile phone manufacturing through a Manufacturing Collaboration Agreement with OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited, expanding its presence in the key segments of electronics industry. This collaboration is expected to open new avenues for growth, while meaningfully enhancing and diversifying the Group’s revenue streams. On the Ascent-K Circuit's expansion front, we conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for HDI PCBs manufacturing facility at YIEDA, Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, bringing together the expertise of Amber Group and Korea Circuit Co."

Consumer Durables Division

The Consumer Durables division delivered revenue growth of 8% YoY for the quarter, with Operating EBITDA growth of 12%

Electronics Division

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Electronics division sustained its strong momentum, with revenue growth of 29% YoY, with Operating EBITDA growth of 117%

Railway Sub-systems & Defence division

The Railway Sub-systems & Defence division delivered revenue growth of 18% YoY for the quarter, while the Operating EBITDA declined by 26%.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to strengthening Amber's position as a diversified, technology-led manufacturing partner of choice, and we are well positioned to attain new scale for the company," the firm said.

About Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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