Amber Enterprises shares in focus as Rs 123-crore exceptional loss hits net profit 

Profit fell to Rs 3 crore in Q1 against Rs 106 crore in the year ago period. The company said its adjusted PAT after excluding exceptional loss rose 19% to Rs 126 crore.

Amber Enterprises' revenue rose 13% to Rs 3888 crore in Q1 against Rs 3449 crore in the year ago period. Operating EBITDA rose 28% to Rs 337 crore in Q1 against Rs 263 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit before tax came at Rs 182 crore in Q1, rising 13% against Rs 161 crore a year ago.

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Daljit Singh, Managing Director said, “Building a strong foundation for its future growth, Amber Group is set to foray into mobile phone manufacturing through a Manufacturing Collaboration Agreement with OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited, expanding its presence in the key segments of electronics industry. This collaboration is expected to open new avenues for growth, while meaningfully enhancing and diversifying the Group’s revenue streams. On the Ascent-K Circuit's expansion front, we conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for HDI PCBs manufacturing facility at YIEDA, Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, bringing together the expertise of Amber Group and Korea Circuit Co."

Consumer Durables Division

The Consumer Durables division delivered revenue growth of 8% YoY for the quarter, with Operating EBITDA growth of 12%

Electronics Division

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Electronics division sustained its strong momentum, with revenue growth of 29% YoY, with Operating EBITDA growth of 117%

Railway Sub-systems & Defence division

The Railway Sub-systems & Defence division delivered revenue growth of 18% YoY for the quarter, while the Operating EBITDA declined by 26%.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to strengthening Amber's position as a diversified, technology-led manufacturing partner of choice, and we are well positioned to attain new scale for the company," the firm said.

About Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.