Amber Enterprises shares tumble 14% on weak Q2 earnings; details here

Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd plunged 14 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a low of Rs 6,737.35 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26.

The air-conditioner and component manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 32 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 21 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,647 crore from Rs 1,684 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s operating EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore, marking a 19 per cent decline year-on-year.

Amber's Managing Director Daljit Singh attributed the muted performance to a slowdown in the room air conditioner (RAC) industry, which was hit by unfavourable weather conditions and a deferment of purchases between the announcement and implementation of a GST rate reduction.

"The PAT during the period was further impacted by higher financing costs owing to the Power-One stake purchase, elevated inventory levels, and share of loss from joint ventures," Singh said, adding that inventories are now moving toward normalised levels.

Amber cited industry estimates suggesting that the RAC industry declined around 35 per cent during the quarter due to weak demand and GST-related delays.

Despite the challenging environment, the company's Consumer Durables division recorded 15 per cent revenue growth in H1 FY26, though it saw an 18 per cent decline in Q2 FY26 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Amber said it remains optimistic about outperforming industry growth for the full year as conditions stabilise and demand normalises in the coming quarters.