Amber Enterprises to buy controlling stake in this Israeli firm, check stock reaction

Shares of Amber Enterprises surged 2% on Monday after the consumer durables manufacturer firm said its arm inked definitive agreements to acquire a controlling stake in Unitronics (1989) (R"G) Ltd., a company incorporated in Israel. Amber Enterprises shares gained 2.13% to Rs 7421 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 7265.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 25,017 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total 3,047 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.4 crore on BSE. Amber Enterprises stock has gained 68.60% in a year and risen 203.45 per cent in two years.

In a exchange filing on Monday, July 28, Amber said that definitive agreements have been signed through its electronic division, ILJIN Electronics. Unitronics is public company with shares trading on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The deal has been signed between ILJIN, FIMI Opportunity V, KP, and Haim Shami of Unitronics.

Amber will buy up to 40.24% controlling stake of the issued and outstanding share capital of Unitronics and post the acquisition, will own a 45.13% stake in Unitronics with Haim Shami.

The stake will be bought at a price of 15.6 crore Israeli New Shekel, amounting to Rs 404 crore (1 Israeli New Shekel = Rs 25.89). The acquisition is slated to be completed within 60 business days of the agreements being signed.

Advertisement

Amber highlighted that the proposed acquisition is aligned with the strategy of its electronics division to expand into industrial applications, leveraging its backward integration capabilities to localise manufacturing. The move is expected to raise Amber's competitiveness in the Indian market and will cater to the growing demand for industry 4.0 solutions and provide access to markets like the US and Europe.

Incorporated in August 1989, Unitronics offers a range of industrial automation products, used in deign, development and manufacturing of products like Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMIs), PLCs integrated with HMIs, SaaS solutions like UniCloud and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In calendar year 2024, Unitronics clocked a revenue of $57 million with over 30% EBITDA margin and currently has a market capitaisation of $110 million.

Advertisement



Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.