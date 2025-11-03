Ambuja Cements Q2 profit zooms 268% YoY to Rs 1,766 crore; revenue up 21%

Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a stellar performance for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, posting a sharp rise in profit and revenue backed by operational efficiencies and volume growth.

The Adani Group company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 268 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,766 crore, compared to Rs 480 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 9,174 crore as against Rs 7,552 crore in Q2 FY25.

Operating performance also improved significantly. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 1,761 crore, up 58 per cent YoY. The operating margin expanded by 4.5 percentage points to 19.2 per cent during the quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 7.2, higher by Rs 5.2 YoY, representing a 267 per cent increase. The company's net worth rose by Rs 3,057 crore during the quarter to Rs 69,493 crore.

On the operational front, Ambuja Cements revised its FY28 capacity target to 155 MTPA, up from the earlier goal of 140 MTPA. The additional 15 MTPA will be achieved through debottlenecking at a lower capital expenditure of $48 per tonne.

The company is installing 13 blenders across its plants over the next 12 months. It is also working on logistics infrastructure improvements, which are expected to increase utilisation of the existing 107 MTPA capacity by about 3 per cent within 24 months.

In terms of project updates, trial runs have commenced for the new 4 MTPA kiln line at Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh). The 2 MTPA Krishnapatnam grinding unit has become operational and an additional 7 MTPA capacity across three locations is expected to go onstream in the third quarter (Q3 FY26).

During the quarter, Ambuja Cements commissioned 200 MW of solar power, taking its renewable energy (RE) capacity to 673 MW. The company plans to scale this up to 900 MW by the end of FY26 and 1,122 MW by FY27.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements shares were last seen trading 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 573.55 following the earnings announcement.