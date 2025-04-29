Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Net profit slips 9% to Rs 956 crore; revenue up 12%

Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday said it recorded an 8.98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit fell to Rs 956.27 crore from Rs 1,050.58 crore in Q4 FY24.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Adani Group firm's revenue from operations, however, climbed 11.58 per cent to Rs 9,802.47 crore compared to Rs 8,785.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses rose 13.86 per cent to Rs 8,821.70 crore YoY.

The country's second-largest cement maker's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share. "The company has fixed Friday, June 13, 2025, as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the company to receive dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each fully paidup for the financial year 2024-25. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," Ambuja stated.

Advertisement

Stock-wise, Ambuja was trading 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 534.80. At this price, the counter has shed 6.99 per cent in the past one month. It saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 4.86 lakh changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.78 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 26.47 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,31,777.11 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 46.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.19 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.87. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 13.65 with a return on equity (RoE) of 7.32. According to Trendlyne data, Ambuja has a one-year beta of 1.65, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 67.57 per cent stake in the company.