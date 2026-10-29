Ambuja Cements shares rise 2% despite 90% drop in Q2 net profit

The company's share closed at Rs 355.90 on Thursday, up 1.45% from the previous close of Rs 350.80. The stock opened at Rs 352.30, touched a high of Rs 361.90 and a low of Rs 349.10 during the session.

The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,113 crore for the September-ended quarter, up 10% from Rs 5,579 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, said, "Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance underscores Ambuja's focus on quality growth despite seasonal and external headwinds. Strengthening trade and premium product mix improved revenue quality, while disciplined execution and cost management supported profitability. We continue to strengthen the structural drivers of earnings through manufacturing excellence, energy efficiency, logistics optimisation and digitalisation, supported by a debt-free balance sheet. Our growth journey continues, with 4.6 MTPA commissioned in Q2 and another 5.6 MTPA ramping up in H2 FY27."

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Bahety added, "We are on track achieving our cost target of Rs 4,250 per tonne by FY27. Our growth remains trade-led, in line with our strategy, while we continue to strengthen the institutional business through a comprehensive solutions approach with a focus on value and profitability. Volumes are expected to grow ahead of the industry in H2 FY27, supported by accelerated trade volumes and calibrated institutional sales. Following the recent Rs 10-15 price increase, the industry expects further pricing improvement over the next couple of months."

Alongside the Q2 results, shareholders have approved the proposed amalgamation of ACC and Orient Cement with Ambuja Cements, advancing the company's One Cement Platform initiative. The schemes remain subject to the requisite approvals and are expected to be completed in FY27.