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Ambuja Cements shares rise 2% despite 90% drop in Q2 net profit

Ambuja Cements shares rise 2% despite 90% drop in Q2 net profit

AMBUJACEM354.70(1.00%)

Ambuja Cements said net profit was lower due to the reversal of an income tax provision worth Rs 1,697 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:22 PM IST
Ambuja Cements shares rise 2% despite 90% drop in Q2 net profitAmbuja Cements shares closed at Rs 355.90 on Thursday, up 1.45% from the previous close of Rs 350.80.

Ambuja Cements Ltd shares rose 2% on Thursday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 114 crore for the second quarter of FY27, marking a sharp 90% decline from Rs 1,158 crore reported in the same period last year.

Ambuja Cements said net profit was lower due to the reversal of an income tax provision worth Rs 1,697 crore in the same quarter last year.

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The company's share closed at Rs 355.90 on Thursday, up 1.45% from the previous close of Rs 350.80. The stock opened at Rs 352.30, touched a high of Rs 361.90 and a low of Rs 349.10 during the session.

The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,113 crore for the September-ended quarter, up 10% from Rs 5,579 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, said, "Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance underscores Ambuja's focus on quality growth despite seasonal and external headwinds. Strengthening trade and premium product mix improved revenue quality, while disciplined execution and cost management supported profitability. We continue to strengthen the structural drivers of earnings through manufacturing excellence, energy efficiency, logistics optimisation and digitalisation, supported by a debt-free balance sheet. Our growth journey continues, with 4.6 MTPA commissioned in Q2 and another 5.6 MTPA ramping up in H2 FY27."

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Bahety added, "We are on track achieving our cost target of Rs 4,250 per tonne by FY27. Our growth remains trade-led, in line with our strategy, while we continue to strengthen the institutional business through a comprehensive solutions approach with a focus on value and profitability. Volumes are expected to grow ahead of the industry in H2 FY27, supported by accelerated trade volumes and calibrated institutional sales. Following the recent Rs 10-15 price increase, the industry expects further pricing improvement over the next couple of months."

Alongside the Q2 results, shareholders have approved the proposed amalgamation of ACC and Orient Cement with Ambuja Cements, advancing the company's One Cement Platform initiative. The schemes remain subject to the requisite approvals and are expected to be completed in FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:22 PM IST
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