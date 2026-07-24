Cement maker Ambuja Cements' stock may be emerging as a contrarian bet for investors willing to look beyond the market’s current obsession with high-beta themes, with market expert Pradeep Haldar arguing that the relative lack of discussion around the cement pack is precisely what makes the stock attractive at current levels.

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Responding to a viewer query on Ambuja Cements, Haldar said the sector was seeing gradual inflows even though it is not yet commanding broad market attention. That, in his view, creates a favourable setup for fresh entry before the trade becomes crowded.

Quiet sector, early opportunity

His core argument is simple: when a sector is still under-owned and under-discussed, valuations and price action often remain more reasonable than after momentum fully kicks in.

He framed the current phase as an early-entry window, saying, “This is the right time for entry,” because by the time the sector becomes a consensus market theme. For investors tracking cyclical sectors, that is a familiar pattern: the best risk-reward often appears before the narrative turns popular.

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Levels to watch on Ambuja Cements

Haldar said Ambuja Cements is trading around a strong base zone near Rs 426 and advised investors to buy at current levels. He pegged a stop loss at Rs 385, suggesting that downside risk should be tightly monitored even within a constructive medium-term view.

On the upside, he outlined a staggered target path of Rs 485, followed by Rs 570 and then Rs 650. Those levels imply a meaningful re-rating potential if sector flows strengthen and the stock sustains its base-building pattern.

Why the call matters

The recommendation also stands out because it comes at a time when much of the broader market conversation remains centred on volatility, crude-linked uncertainty and stock-specific momentum trades. Against that backdrop, Haldar’s Ambuja call reflects a rotation thesis rather than a pure momentum chase.

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His broader market commentary during the show suggested a selective, stock-specific approach in a volatile tape. Within that framework, Ambuja Cements appears to fit the profile of a relatively stable chart with improving interest but without euphoric positioning.

One-year view

For investors with patience, Haldar believes the payoff could be meaningful. There are large possibilities of earnings profits if investors take a view of one year. That makes the call more relevant for medium-term investors looking to accumulate quality names during quieter phases rather than after a breakout becomes obvious to the wider market.