AMFI rejig next week: Siemens Energy, ITC Hotels, Hexaware, ABLBL shares in focus; here's why

Three 2025 demergers are set to make the cut in AMFI’s upcoming rejig, expected around July 2–4. Siemens Energy Ltd, the demerged arm of Siemens, is likely to enter the largecap category, while ITC Hotels Ltd, the spun-off hospitality business of ITC, may be classified as midcap. Hexaware Technologies Ltd is the only direct listing expected to qualify for the midcap category. A dozen of companies may enter the smallcap category -- the demerged Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brand (ABLB) likely being one of them, according to a note by Nuvama.

Based on the prevailing average market-cap levels, the brokerage anticipated the large-cap cut-off to be Rs 91,600 crore compared with Rs 1 lakh crore as of December 2024. The midcap threshold, on the other hand, is seen around Rs 30,700 crore compared with Rs 33,200 crore as of December 2024.

The official list will serve as a reference for active domestic fund managers. The cut-off period spans from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, with the announcement expected in the first week of July. The categorisation will take effect from August 1, 2025.

As per Nuvama, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Solar Industries India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute, Shree Cements and Mankind Pharma are a few midcap stocks, which may be shifted to the largecap category.

Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Overseas bank, Cummins India, NTPC Green and Swiggy are a few largecap stocks, which may be shifted to the midcap category.

Similarly, Godfrey Phillips India, KPR Mill, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Laurus Labs, Radico Khaitan and Authum Investment & Infra are a few smallcap stocks that may enter midcap list. Ola Electric Mobility, Punjab & Sind Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Indraprastha Gas and Deepak Nitrite are a few midcap stocks, which can be shifted to smallcap category.

The smallcap category may see a dozens of new listings. Aether Energy, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Ajax Engineering, Prabha Energy, Laxmi Dental and Belrise Industries are a few stocks that may enter the smallcap list.

