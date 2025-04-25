Ami Organics shares showing up to 50% fall in some app today; Here's why

Shares of Ami Organics might be showing up to a 50 per cent in some trading apps today as the smallcap pharmaceutical counter traded ex-split today. The company has announced to split its shares in 1:2 ratio, whose record date was fixed as Friday, April 25, 2025, as per the exchange filing.

It means that each share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each shall be split in two shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, along with the division of share price in the same ratio. Shareholders having the share in their demat account as of the record date shall be eligible for this corporate action. Shareholders of the company approved the stock split on March 26, 2025.



Shares of Ami Organics opened at Rs 1,111.05 on Friday, signalling a 49.5 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 2,200.90 on Thursday. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 9,050 crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subdivision' of its equity share capital.

However, the stock soared nearly 17 per cent to Rs 1,119 on Friday, contracting the overall marginally over its previous close but managed to turn flat to trade at Rs 1,105, turning mostly flat to opening price today. However, the stock might be signaling a 50 per cent fall in some apps today amid this volatility.



On April 16, 2025, the company announced that its board has approved to change its name to 'Acutaas Chemicals Limited' from 'Ami Organics Limited' and an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders shall be held on May 10, Saturday to seek an approval for the same.



The company board of directors is scheduled to meet a week later, that is Friday, May 02, 2025 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025, said the company in another exchange filing. The board will also consider a dividend for the shareholders.

The stock is under 'T+1' settlement cycle, which means that circuit filters shall remain 5 per cent for the next 10 trading sessions and intra-day buying and selling shall not be permitted. The record date determines the eligibility of shareholders for the given corporate action.



JM Financial expects Ami Organics to report a revenue of Rs 285 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while up 26.7 per cent YoY and 3.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda may come in at Rs 71.5 crore, surging 65.7 per cent YoY and 4.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 48.8 crore, zooming 89.8 per cent YoY and 7.4 per cent QoQ. It had a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,605 (pre-split).