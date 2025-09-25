Anand Rathi, Jaro, Epack Prefab, TruAlt, JRRL: Subscription status & GMP for 9 IPOs

Amid the ongoing flood of IPOs at Dalal Street, primary market investors are spoiled with too many issues at the same time, leaving them with limited opportunities to make money. Dalal Street has as many as nine maiden offerings for investors, which are cumulatively raising nearly Rs 5,440 crore via their issues. This includes two new issues opening today.

Of the nine ongoing IPOs, four issues will close today, raising Rs 2,498.07 crore. The other three are having their day two, raising Rs 1,985.66 crore. Issues worth Rs 955.43 crore have opened today. The grey market premia (GMPs) for these ongoing issues have taken a big hit. Here are the bidding and IPO details of ongoing nine issues.



Day 3 (Last day) subscription status

Anand Rathi, which launched its Rs 745 crore, IPO on Tuesday, September 23, is selling its shares for Rs 393-414 per share. Bids can be made in the multiples of 36 equity shares until Thursday, September 25. Last heard, the company's GMP dropped to Rs 31-35 per share, suggesting a 7-8 per cent listing pop for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.05 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 13.88 times

NIIs portion: 21.82 times

Retail portion: 3.78 times

Employees portion: 2.31 times

Overall: 10.37 times

Seshaasai Technologies is raising Rs 813.07 crore via IPO, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, September 23 and can be subscribed until Thursday, September 25. It is selling its shares for Rs 402-423 per share, with a lot size of 35 equity shares. Last heard, the company's GMP fallen to Rs 45 per share, suggesting a 11 per cent listing gain for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.05 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 96.81 times

NIIs portion: 41.09 times

Retail portion: 7.35 times

Employees portion: 7.39 times

Overall: 39.50 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is another IPO, going through its day 2 of bidding, opened on Tuesday, September 23. The Rs 490 crore issue shall close on Thursday, September 25. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 846-890 apiece with a lot size of 16 equity shares. Its GMP has seen a fall to Rs 100 per share, indicating gains of 11 per cent gains.

Subscription as on 3.05 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 10.17 times

NIIs portion: 29.53 times

Retail portion: 7.20 times

Overall: 12.83 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions is another IPO which opened on Tuesday, September 23 and set to close on Thursday, September 25. It is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 333-351 per share in multiples of 42 equity shares to raise a total of Rs 490 crore. Last seen, the company's GMP stood at Rs 56 per share, signaling 14 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 33.33 times

NIIs portion: 52.81 times

Retail portion: 40.19 times

Overall: 39.89 times



Day 2 subscription status

Epack Prefab Technologies is selling its shares in the range of Rs 194-204 apiece, which can be subscribed with a lot size of 73 equity shares. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 504 crore via IPO, which opened on Wednesday, September 24 and closes on Friday, September 26. Its GMP was seen at Rs 15 per share, signaling nearly 7 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 2

QIB portion: 46 per cent

NIIs portion: 37 per cent

Retail portion: 62 per cent

Overall: 52 per cent

Jain Resource Recycling is eyeing to mop up to Rs 1,250 crore via IPO route, by selling its shares in the range of Rs 220-232 per share between Wednesday, September 24 and Friday, September 26. Bids can be made in the multiples of 64 shares. Its GMP was seen at Rs 20 apiece, signaling 9 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 2

QIB portion: 1.61 times

NIIs portion: 38 per cent

Retail portion: 1.09 times

Overall: 1.18 per cent

BMW Ventures also launched its IPO on Wednesday, September 24. The Rs 231.66 crore issue shall close for bidding on Friday, September 26. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 94-99 apeice and investors can apply for a minimum of 151 equity shares and its multiples. Its GMP stood at Rs per share, suggesting 8 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 2

QIB portion: 1.08 times

NIIs portion: 04 per cent

Retail portion: 24 per cent

Overall: 20 per cent

Day 1 (opening day) subscription status

The Rs 839.28 crore IPO of Trualt Bioenergy had opened for bidding on Thursday, September 25 and shall close on Monday, September 29. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 472-496 apiece, with a lot size of 30 equity shares. The company commanded a grey market premium of Rs 75 apiece, suggesting 15 per cent listing gains for investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 1

QIB portion: 00 per cent

NIIs portion: 17 per cent

Retail portion: 23 per cent

Overall: 15 per cent

Similarly, the IPO of Jinkushal Industries also opened on Thursday, September 25 and will close on Monday, September 29. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 115-121 apiece, with a lot size of 120 equity shares to raise a total of Rs 116.15 crore. It commanded a grey market premium of Rs 21 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 17 per cent for investors.

Subscription as on 3.10 pm on day 1