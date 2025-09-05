Anand Rathi’s top technical pick for September trades 35% below IPO price

Anand Rathi’s top technical pick for September is a newly-debutant stock that is down 35 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 222. As per the domestic broking firm, the stock at Rs 144 odd- level is trading near a crucial trendline support, offering a favorable risk-reward setup.

Advertisement

"The MACD histogram is showing positive divergence, indicating that downside momentum is weakening. Additionally, the selling volume is reducing, which further strengthens the case for a potential reversal. Considering these technical signals, a long position is advisable in the Rs 144–142 zone, Anand Rathi said.

This is Arisinfra Solutions, which got listed on June 25, and is yet to claim its IPO issue price. The stock hit a high of Rs 209.10 on the listing day itself and hit a low of Rs 135.80 apiece on July 29.

"The counter holds potential to move towards the Rs 164 level in the near term. To manage risk effectively, a closing basis stop-loss at Rs 132 is recommended. Overall, technical indicators suggest a constructive outlook for Arisinfra Solutions.

Advertisement

ArisInfra, a tech-driven B2B platform, streamlines and digitizes bulk construction material procurement for real estate and infrastructure developers

In the annual report released today, Ronak Morbia Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director at the company said his company's three-pronged model of Supply, Services and Technology has established itself as a proven and scalable network.

"We have expanded our materials portfolio, deepened supplier relationships and strengthened our presence across the real estate and infrastructure value chain with services that ensure customer engagement and open new avenues of value creation. At the same time, our technology has been central to everything we do — driving operating leverage, enhancing capital efficiency and enabling disciplined growth," he said.



Its CEO Srinivasan Gopalan said the total income for FY25 grew 11 per cent to Rs 781.98 crore from Rs 702.35 crore, supported by higher daily dispatches, an expanded vendor base and greater wallet share from repeat customers. EBITDA (after adjusting for one time IPO expense) rose to Rs 57.97 crore, up 345 per cent year-on-year, with margins expanding by 568 basis points to 7.55 per cent. This was driven by a sharper product mix, a growing share of third-party manufactured products, expanding services and operational efficiencies.

Advertisement

"As demand for construction materials and services continues to rise, our focus remains on compounding scale and margins together. We are not chasing growth for its own sake — we are building a resilient, high-return business positioned to lead in one of India’s most vital industries," Gopalan said.