Anant Raj shares: Why this real estate stock plunged 9% today

Shares of Anant Raj Ltd fell sharply on Friday, sliding 8.84 per cent to settle at Rs 465. At this closing level, the stock has corrected 24.70 per cent over the last six months. It recorded heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 3.36 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 1.39 lakh shares.

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Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 15.94 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 16,628.11 crore.

The sharp drop in Anant Raj's stock came after a news report claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the company's Delhi office in connection with a money laundering case. Following the report, stock exchanges BSE and NSE sought clarification from the real estate firm.

"The Exchange has sought clarification from Anant Raj Ltd on April 24, 2026, with reference to news dated April 24, 2026, quoting 'ED conducts raids at Anant Raj Limited Delhi office in money laundering case'. The reply is awaited," an exchange filing read.

Separately, Anant Raj has informed exchanges that it will announce its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results on May 11. The company will also consider a proposal for declaration of a final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Technically, the counter is trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 43.41. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Anant Raj trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) of 58.05/31.55 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.79. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 7.96/14.65 and a return on equity (RoE) of 8.25. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.48, reflecting relatively high volatility.