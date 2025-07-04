Angel One shares in focus as average daily orders, gross client acquisition drop in June

Shares of Angel One Ltd are in focus on Friday morning after the broking firm reported a drop in average daily orders and gross client acquisition in June on year-on-year (YoY) basis, amid a strong funding book. The broking platform's active client base surged 31.3 per cent YoY to 3.24 crore from 2.47 crore in the same month last year, reflecting strong retail interest.

Gross client acquisition fell 41.5 per cent YoY to 5.5 lakh from Rs 9.4 lakh in the year-ago month. This was, however, higher than Rs 5 lakh gross client acquisition in May.

Angel One’s average client funding book jumped to Rs 4,708 crore, marking a 55 per cent YoY increase, suggesting higher margin activity and leverage usage by existing clients.

Despite the growing client base, order activity was significantly lower than a year ago. The number of orders processed in June dropped 31.6 per cent YoY to 11.49 crore, while average daily orders stood at 54.7 lakh, down a steep 38.1 per cent YoY.

On a notional turnover basis, overall ADTO (average daily turnover) dropped 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 34.99 lakh crore, with the F&O segment down 24.6 per cent YoY.

Option premium turnover—a more retail-relevant metric—rose 33.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,10,200 crore, suggesting a shift in retail focus toward premium-based strategies. However, F&O premium turnover dropped 34.5 per cent YoY, indicating weakness in that sub-segment.

The cash segment ADTO declined 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 8,500 crore, while commodity turnover was a standout, growing 69.7 per cent YoY to Rs 89,000 crore, signaling increased retail interest in diversified asset classes.

Angel One's market share in cash turnover rose to 18 per cent, up 159 basis points YoY. Meanwhile, the commodity market share declined slightly by 127 bps YoY to 58.3 per cent.

The platform also saw strong growth in mutual fund SIP registrations, with 7,36,000 new SIPs, up 27.8 per cent YoY, reflecting improving investor preference for long-term investment instruments.

