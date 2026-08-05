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Angel One shares in focus: Funding book at Rs 7,081 crore, client base jumps 18% in July

Angel One shares in focus: Funding book at Rs 7,081 crore, client base jumps 18% in July

Angel One shares: The broking firm said its retail turnover market share in the futures & options (F&O) segment, based on options premium turnover, stood at 22.2 per cent, up 6 basis points QoQ and 98 basis points YoY.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Angel One shares in focus: Funding book at Rs 7,081 crore, client base jumps 18% in JulyAngel One made 4.7 lakh gross client acquisition for the month against 4.5 lakh in June and 6.4 lakh in the year-ago month.

Angel One Ltd shares are in focus on Wednesday after the brokerage said its client base jumped 18.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3.90 crore in July compared with 3.30 crore in the year-ago month. The Dinesh Thakkar-led domestic brokerage said its average client funding book stood at Rs 7,081 crore for the quarter, up 39.4 per cent over Rs 5,079 crore in the same month last year. The funding book grew 4.4 per cent sequentially over Rs 6,783 crore in June, Angel One said.

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The scrip was up nearly 0.9 per cent at Rs 302.60 in pre-open trade.

The broking firm said its retail turnover market share in the futures & options (F&O) segment, based on options premium turnover, stood at 22.2 per cent, up 6 basis points QoQ and 98 basis points YoY. Its cash turnover market share fell 143 basis points to 17.1 per cent against 18.6 per cent YoY. The cash market share though improved 25 basis points over 16.9 per cent in June. 
In the case of commodity turnover market share, Angel One said it fell 405 basis points or 1,573 basis points to 48 per cent for the month.

Angel One made 4.7 lakh gross client acquisition for the month against 4.5 lakh in June and 6.4 lakh in the year-ago month. Number of orders fell 3.8 per cent QoQ but rose 9.5 per cent YoY to 13.46 crore. Average daily order stood at 58.6 lakhs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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