Angel One shares slip 5% as gross client acquisition in Q4 drops by 44%

Shares of Angel One Ltd logged a sharp cut in Friday's trade, sliding 5.09 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,337.05. The stock was last seen trading 4.62 per cent down at Rs 2,348.50. At this price, it has corrected 22.15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's fall came after the broking firm said its gross client acquisition in March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) declined 43.9 per cent to 1.62 million from 2.88 million in the corresponding period last year. During the quarter under review, the numbers of orders and average daily orders slipped by 30.5 per cent and 31.7 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.

However, Angel One's client base improved by 39.5 per cent YoY to 31.02 million in Q4 FY25. Also, unique MF SIPs registrations jumped by 36.9 per cent.

Around 62,000 shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 86,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 14.72 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 21,164.02 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.84. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 16.08 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 153.09 with a return on equity (RoE) of 26.28. According to Trendlyne data, Angel One has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 35.57 per cent stake in the company.