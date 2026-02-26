Angel One share price: Why the broking firm stock is showing up to 90% fall today

Angel One Ltd shareholders logging into trading apps on Thursday might be alarmed to see shares of broking firm plunging by up to 90 per cent. However, there is no need for panic. This drop is purely a technical adjustment on the charts, as the stock turned ex-split today.

The company is sub-dividing its existing equity shares, meaning each share with a face value of Rs 10 is being split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Because one share is converting into ten, the stock price has been adjusted proportionately.

Shares of Angel One opened at Rs 251.35 on Thursday, signalling over 90 per cent technical markdown from its previous close of Rs 2,491.20 on Wednesday. In early trade, the stock was seen hovering around the Rs 247.05 mark on BSE, indicating a mostly flat performance when factoring in the split adjustment. The company's total market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 22,358 crore.

Shareholders holding the stock will automatically receive nine additional shares for every one share they currently own, bringing their total holding to ten shares.

In an exchange filing, the company noted that its executive committee set Thursday, February 26, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible equity shareholders for this sub-division.

By significantly lowering the absolute price of a single share, the stock becomes far more accessible, potentially encouraging broader participation from retail investors. Angel One had initially informed the exchanges regarding this sub-division of shares on January 15, 2026, alongside its earnings report for the December 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, in its monthly business update, the company highlighted that January 2026 delivered a sharp step-up in platform activity, with aggregate orders and average daily orders scaling to a 15-month high.

The firm's client base expanded to 36.39 million, marking a 20.8 per cent year-on-year growth. Furthermore, average daily orders surged to 7.33 million, a jump driven by a record average client funding book, strong client acquisition and sustained SIP registrations.