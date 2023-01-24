Angel One, Wipro shares to get ex-dividend; Maruti Suzuki, CarTrade, UCO Bank Q3 results today

Three stocks including Angel One and Wipro will get ex-dividend today. Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards & Payment Services, United Spirits, Macro Developers, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Indus Towers, HDFC AMC and UCO Bank would be among companies that will declare their December quarter results today. Sona BLW Precision Forgings, PNB Housing Finance, Granules India, Chalet Hotels, Vaibhav Global, CarTrade Tech, Tatva Chintan and Taneja Aerospace would be some other companies set to disclose their third quarter earnings today.

The board members of some of the companies such as Vaibhav Global, TVS Motor Company, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services may also consider announcing interim dividends for the ongoing financial year.



Angel One had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.60 for FY23. The stock with go ex-dividend today. Tuesday is also the record date wherein the company will identify dividend beneficiaries, whose name will appear on the register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares, as on the closure of business hours. The dividend will be paid on or before February 15.

In the case of Wipro, the company board had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. This was the first interim dividend by Wipro for the ongoing financial year. The record date for the dividend is set as January 25. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before February 10, as per the IT company.

Gothi Plascon will also turn ex-dividend today. This company announced Rs 2 per share dividend, which will be paid on February 15.



Meanwhile, all eyes would be on Maruti Suzuki results. Emkay Global expects Maruti Suzuki to report 92.5 per cent YoY jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,946 crore compared with Rs 1,011 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net sales for the quarter rose 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 28,385 crore from Rs 23,246 crore. Ebitda margin is seen at 9.2 per cent against 9.3 per cent in September and 6.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter.



"Revenue may grow YoY due to higher volumes (up 8 per cent) and realisation (up 13 per cent). Realisation may improve due to better model mix and price hikes. Gross margin to expand due to price hikes, commodity deflation and yen depreciation. Ebitda margin to expand owing to benign scale and better gross margin," the brokerage said.

