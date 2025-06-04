Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra hits 52-week high, stock rallies 46% in a month

Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.64 per cent to touch a one-year high of Rs 374.90. The stock was last seen up 9.46 per cent at Rs 374.30. At this price, it has ascended by 46.04 per cent in the past one month.

The company recently informed bourses that its profit after tax (PAT) for the January-March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 4,387 crore reversing the previous quarter's net loss of Rs 3,298 crore.

The company's consolidated EBITDA (adjusted for exceptional income of Rs 514 crore) surged to Rs 8,876 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 1,136 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a stellar 681 per cent increase, sequentially.

In addition, RInfra-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd and Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG (a leading German arms manufacturer) have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. This marked the third major partnership for Reliance Defence, the company said following its successful strategic alliances with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.

On the higher end, immediate resistance on the counter could be seen at Rs 380 while support may be found in the Rs 329-320 range.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said the stock hit Rs 380 level in the near term. The expected trading range will be between Rs 320 and Rs 380 for the short term."

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran advised investors to book profit at current levels as a daily close below support of Rs 329 could lead to a downward target of Rs 280 in the near term.

RInfra is engaged in the business of providing EPC services and power distribution in Delhi. It also implements, operates and maintains projects in defence sector and infrastructural areas such as metro, toll roads and airports. It has also executed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.