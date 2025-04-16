Anil Kumar Goel picks 2 new stocks to his portfolio in Q4; Kacholia, Kela, Khanna add one each

The Indian stock market had remained turbulent in the March 2025 quarter, with investors losing a big chunk of wealth amid the rising geopolitical concerns, rich valuations and consistent FII selling. Amid this turbulent time, seasoned investors of Dalal Street picked up fresh interest in select bargain buys and added them to their portfolio.

Smallcap czar Anil Kumar Goel added two news stocks in his portfolio, while Madhusudan Kela, Dolly Khanna and Ashish Kacholia added at least one stock each between January-March 2025. Names of these marquee investors appeared were missing from the key shareholders list for December 2024 quarter.



Anil Kumar Goel added Ecoplast and DCM Nouvelle in his portfolio in the March 2024 quarter. He bought 63,636 equity shares, or 1.84 per cent stake, in plastic products maker Ecoplast in last February, which is valued at Rs 4.6 crore as of today. Goel's name re-appeared in key shareholder's list in the latest quarter, after omission in December 2024 quarter, as he held 4,36,000 equity shares, 2.33 per cent stake, in textile products player as on March 31, 2025.



Ace investor Madhusudan Kela also added Prataap Snacks to his portfolio. He picked up 11,00,000 equity shares, or 4.61 per cent stake in the parent company of 'Yellow Diamond' snacks, which is valued at a whopping 139.11 crore as of Wednesday, April 16, 2025. According to select media reports, Kela is eyeing to buy a 'big' stake in the FMCG player.



Ashish Kacholia, another renowned investor of Dalal Street, bought 5,06,400 equity shares, or 5.07 per cent stake in Qualitek Labs, an accredited laboratory company. His stake in the SME firm, listed in January 2024, is worth Rs 16.3 crore as of today.



Chennai-based marquee Investors Dolly Khanna added 9,82,461 equity shares, 1.03 per cent stake of GHCL to her portfolio in March 2024 quarter. Her stake in the industrial chemicals and soda ash player was valued around Rs 60.4 crore at present. Besides adding one, Khanna has signaled an exit of three stocks from Nile, Selan Exploration and India Metal & Ferro Alloys in the March 2025 quarter.