Another killer drone! Bharat Forge, Turgis Gaillard ink deal for supply to Indian forces

Shares of Bharat Forge gained 2% on Wednesday after the Indian firm inked a memorandum of understanding with French company Turgis Gaillard to offer AAROK UAV. "With AAROK, Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge are offering the Indian armed forces an advanced, robust and scalable MALE UAV designed to act as a force multiplier in a connected battlefield," said Bharat Forge.

Bharat Forge shares rose 2% to Rs 1325.05 today against the previous close of Rs 1299.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 61,886 crore.

Total 0.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.86 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 909.10 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 1826.20 on June 21, 2024. 2024.

Bharat Forge stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which stands at 59.6. Bharat Forge shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

Bharat Forge shares have fallen 27.51% in a year and gained 55% in two years, respectively.

"AAROK is a MALE-class UAV developed to offer the best available technology at the lowest acquisition and deployment cost. Flying at high altitude and for long periods, it performs long-range surveillance missions. Its electromagnetic sensors and radar enable it to monitor the enemy while remaining stand of from the threats. AAROK is permanently connected to command & control systems and other military assets, transmitting the information needed to establish an up-to-date tactical situation," said Bharat Forge.

"With a payload of over 1.5 tonnes of weapons fired from a safe distance, AAROK also makes a decisive contribution to supporting multi-domain operations by striking far behind enemy lines, disrupting enemy defences and neutralising their surface-to-air defence systems," added Bharat Forge.

Bharat Forge is a global provider of safety and critical components and solutions to various sectors including automotive, railways, defense, construction and mining, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas. Its segments include Forgings, Defense, and Other.