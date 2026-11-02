Analyst expects rally in large caps, banking stocks; here's why

Saigal said many blue-chip names are now sitting at mouth-watering valuations, a sharp contrast to the stretched pricing that defined parts of the market earlier in the cycle. The shift is significant because it suggests leadership may broaden beyond the small- and mid-cap pockets that dominated returns in recent months.

His most striking example was the country’s largest private sector bank, which he said is now trading at roughly 10-11 times earnings and around 1.5-2 times book value, versus a historical range of 4-5 times book. “The sales machine of the bank, that hasn’t been impaired in any significant way,” he said, even as he acknowledged that stock-specific issues had weighed on sentiment.

Banking re-rating could drive returns

Advertisement

Saigal is not betting on a return to peak valuations, but even a partial normalization could be powerful. “Can they go back to two and a half to three times book? Possibly, yes,” he said, adding that such a move could translate into “nearly a 50% to 60% upside from current levels.”

That view fits into a broader market argument laid out in the discussion: India’s valuations have turned more reasonable, earnings growth is improving, and investors may increasingly rotate toward areas where pessimism has overshot fundamentals.

New-age winners and infra laggards

Beyond banks, pointed to select new-age businesses where market leadership is becoming more concentrated. Without initially naming the stock, he described a large player that continues to execute “better than what the Street expects again and again,” while weaker peers face pressure. He later identified Eternal as one such company worth watching, arguing that superior execution should eventually be reflected more fully in valuation.

Advertisement

He was equally constructive on infrastructure, specifically saying parts of the Adani pack look “very, very interesting on valuations.” That is a notable call, especially in a segment where sentiment can swing sharply with headlines, balance-sheet concerns and policy perception.

Why this matters now

For investors, Saigal’s comments underscore a key market transition: the opportunity set is no longer confined to niche small-cap stories. Large caps, especially where earnings durability remains intact but valuations have reset sharply, may now offer a cleaner risk-reward trade. Even so, Saigal made it clear that his core hunting ground remains elsewhere. “There is tremendous opportunity on the large-cap space as well,” he said, while adding that his firm’s capital allocation remains anchored to its established small-cap strategy.