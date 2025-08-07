Antfin block deal: Eternal shares in focus as Alibaba arm to likely exit Zomato-parent

Shares of Eternal will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday as the parent company Zomato and Blinkit is likely to see a block deal on Thursday, August 7. Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holdings is reported to sell 18.85 crore equity shares of the company through a block deal in the pre-opening session today.

The floor price for the block deal has been fixed as Rs 285 per share, which is a 4.63 per cent discount to Eternal's closing price at Rs 300.05 on NSE on Wednesday. Antfin plans to sell 2 per cent of outstanding equity of Eternal. This is a clean out trade as according to the June 2025 quarter shareholding pattern, Antfin holds a 2 per cent stake in Eternal.

This stake sale will mark the second exit from Antfin in just three days, after the Alibaba unit sold its remaining stake of just over 5 per cent in payments aggregator Paytm. On Tuesday, August 5, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV sold its entire 5.84 per cent stake in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm.

However, Antfin's exit from Paytm came at a loss of nearly $2 billion as its initial investment of over Rs 33,000 crore, fetched it returns of only Rs 17,000-odd crore, according to the report. According to the term sheet, Morgan Stanley India and BofA Securities India are managing the the entire Rs 5,375 crore deal stake sale.



Eternal Q1FY26 results

Eternal Ltd — which houses food delivery major Zomato and quick commerce player Blinkit — reported a steep 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in Q1FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore. Its revenue, however, surged 70 per cent YoY to Rs 7,167 crore, driven by strong growth in both food delivery and quick commerce.

Its adjusted Ebitda tanked 42 per cent YoY to Rs 172 crore, with continued investments in Blinkit and the 'going-out' vertical weighing on margins. Despite this, it clocked a 5 per cent improvement in food delivery margins as net order value (NOV) came up from 3.9 per cent a year ago. Total expenses rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2,137 crore, led by higher delivery costs and marketing spends.