Antfin to exit Zomato parent Eternal with Rs 5,375 cr block deal; second India exit this week

Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd is set to divest its entire 1.95% stake in Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, via a block deal estimated at Rs 5,375 crore. The stake, comprising 18.84 crore equity shares, is likely to be sold at a floor price of Rs 285 per share — a 5% discount to Eternal’s Wednesday closing price of Rs 300.05 on the NSE. Shares ended the session down 0.7%, CNBC Awaaz reported on Wednesday. The number of shares being sold by Antfin represents 2% of the total outstanding equity of the company.

This transaction is considered a clean out trade, as indicated by the June quarter shareholding pattern, which showed that Antfin held a 2% stake in Eternal.

This marks Antfin’s second exit from an Indian company in a week. On Tuesday, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. sold its entire 5.84% stake in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm. The Chinese fintech group has gradually reduced its exposure to Paytm since the company's listing in 2021. As of March 2025, Ant Group still held nearly 10% in Paytm, but offloaded a 4% stake worth Rs 2,103 crore in May.

Meanwhile, Eternal Ltd — which houses Zomato and Blinkit — reported a steep 90% year-on-year drop in Q1FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore from Rs 253 crore last year. Revenue, however, surged 70% YoY to Rs 7,167 crore, driven by strong growth in both food delivery and quick commerce.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 42% YoY to Rs 172 crore, with continued investments in Blinkit and the "going-out" vertical weighing on margins. Still, food delivery margins improved to 5% of Net Order Value (NOV), up from 3.9% a year ago, according to CFO Akshant Goyal.

Eternal’s B2C NOV grew 55% YoY and 16% sequentially to Rs 20,183 crore in Q1. Total expenses rose 15% YoY to Rs 2,137 crore, led by higher delivery costs and marketing spend.