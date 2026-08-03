Mahajan said August can set the tone of money flowing back to India. He expects FII inflows to return to India in the second half of this calender year.
Amid reports that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped a four-month selling streak in July, BTTV spoke to Kshitiz Mahajan, CEO - Complete Circle, to figure out the investor sentiment toward Indian market. Mahajan said he was very positive on the Indian market considering the Q1 earnings, FMCG numbers, strong July auto sales data and Monsoon.
Commenting on the Anti AI trade in emerging markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, which have witnessed significant correction and where valuations are still on the higher side, Mahajan said India is a perfect market for many FIIs to come back.
In fact, Mahajan said August can set the tone of money flowing back to India. He expects FII inflows to return to India in the second half of this calender year.
Referring to the US and Iran war, Mahajan says the conflict might last another two-three months.
Meanwhile, Sensex rose 609 points to 78,704 and Nifty gained 191 pts to 24,575 in the afternoon session today.
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Sensex and Nifty rose after US President Donald Trump's comment on Iran eased geopolitical tensions and sent oil prices tumbling. Brent crude oil prices fell 7% to 81.93.
President Donald Trump stated that the US called off what would have been the "biggest attack since World War II" on Iran following urgent requests from Middle Eastern allies- including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran itself.
Trump revealed that fresh negotiations are set to begin to finalize a deal aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and achieving the denuclearisation of Iran.
A continued reversal in the global AI trade and strong domestic earnings also lifted sentiment. Data showing Rs 20,200 crore in FPI inflows in July, after months of relentless selling, further supported the rally.
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