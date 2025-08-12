Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Apex Frozen Foods shares rally 13% as Q1 profit more than doubles; key details

Apex Frozen Foods shares rally 13% as Q1 profit more than doubles; key details

Apex Frozen Foods share price: The stock climbed 13.35 per cent to hit a high of Rs 251.20 apiece. The stock has fallen 20.85 per cent year-to-date.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025 1:05 PM IST
Apex Frozen Foods shares rally 13% as Q1 profit more than doubles; key detailsApex Frozen Foods Q1: Net sales jumped 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 258.15 crore compared with Rs 185.98 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Shares of Apex Frozen Foods climbed 13 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the shrimp exporter said its net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs 9.09 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales jumped 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 258.15 crore compared with Rs 185.98 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Advertisement

The company said its revenue from operations includes export benefit of  \Rs 13.61 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company said it will host a conference call on August 18, Monday, at 11:30 am. 

Following the development, the stock climbed 13.35 per cent to hit a high of Rs 251.20 apiece. The stock has fallen 20.85 per cent year-to-date. There are concerns over Apex Frozen Foods' exports to the US following the recent tariffs. Foreign brokerage Nomura recently noted that India majorly exported marine food products to the US and that shrimps and prawns account for 2.3 per cent of overall exports to the US.
 
It believes India could lose some of its competitive edge to other suppliers, following the US tariffs.  

Advertisement

There were earlier reports that India could lose up to $5 billion in exports to Vietnam in the absence of a US trade deal, with frozen shrimp exports flagged as the biggest risk. In 2023, India exported $1.81 billion worth of frozen shrimp to the US, compared to Vietnam’s $290 million. Hypothetical tariff shifts are projected to reduce India’s shrimp exports to $224 million—a potential $1.6 billion loss, analysts noted.
 

(More to come)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today