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APL Apollo, GNFC, Apar, Force Motors among stocks to turn ex-dividend next week; big payouts in focus

APL Apollo, GNFC, Apar, Force Motors among stocks to turn ex-dividend next week; big payouts in focus

EMPIND1,195.60(0.03%)

Dividend stocks to watch next week as several companies, including Apar Industries, Empire Industries and Force Motors, are set to turn ex-dividend with sizeable payouts for eligible shareholders.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 1:00 PM IST
APL Apollo, GNFC, Apar, Force Motors among stocks to turn ex-dividend next week; big payouts in focusApar Industries will turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11, with a dividend of Rs 60 per share.

Several companies across sectors are set to turn ex-dividend next week, with investors keeping an eye on stocks that have announced sizeable payouts. The list includes Empire Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, among others. Here is a day-wise look at the stocks that will turn ex-dividend between September 7 and September 11, along with the dividends declared by them.

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Monday, September 7

Transpek Industry will turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 7, with the company having declared a dividend of Rs 20 per share (200%). GeeCee Ventures will also turn ex-dividend on the same day, with a dividend of Rs 2 per share (20%), while Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings will turn ex-dividend with a payout of Rs 0.15 per share (15%).

Tuesday, September 8

APL Apollo Tubes will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 8, with a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share (425%). KDDL will also turn ex-dividend that day, offering Rs 8 per share (80%), followed by Globus Spirits, which has declared a dividend of Rs 6.53 per share (65.3%). Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure will turn ex-dividend on the same day with a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share (32.5%).

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Wednesday, September 9

Empire Industries will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9, with a combined payout of Rs 50 per share (500%), comprising a Rs 25 special dividend (250%) and a Rs 25 final dividend (250%). Force Motors will also turn ex-dividend that day with a dividend of Rs 50 per share (500%). Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has declared a dividend of Rs 21 per share (210%), while Naperol Investments will turn ex-dividend with a payout of Rs 16.48 per share (164.8%).

Thursday, September 10

Ganesha Ecosphere will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 10, with a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share (35%). Divgi TorqTransfer Systems will follow with a dividend of Rs 3.27 per share (65.4%), while Apex Frozen Foods and Radiant Cash Management Services will both turn ex-dividend with dividends of Rs 2.50 per share (25%) and (250%), respectively.

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Friday, September 11

Apar Industries will turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11, with a dividend of Rs 60 per share (600%). TVS Srichakra will also turn ex-dividend that day, with a dividend of Rs 37.80 per share (378%), followed by Gujarat Energy, which has declared Rs 8.90 per share (89%), and Banco Products (India) with a dividend of Rs 8 per share (400%).

Other stocks turning ex-dividend on Friday include Heidelberg Cement India (Rs 7), Datamatics Global Services (Rs 5), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (Rs 5), Alphageo (India) (Rs 5), Balmer Lawrie & Company (Rs 4.25), Gujarat Industries Power Company (Rs 4.10). Several other companies will also turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 6, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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