APL Apollo, GNFC, Apar, Force Motors among stocks to turn ex-dividend next week; big payouts in focus

Transpek Industry will turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 7, with the company having declared a dividend of Rs 20 per share (200%). GeeCee Ventures will also turn ex-dividend on the same day, with a dividend of Rs 2 per share (20%), while Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings will turn ex-dividend with a payout of Rs 0.15 per share (15%).



Tuesday, September 8

APL Apollo Tubes will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 8, with a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share (425%). KDDL will also turn ex-dividend that day, offering Rs 8 per share (80%), followed by Globus Spirits, which has declared a dividend of Rs 6.53 per share (65.3%). Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure will turn ex-dividend on the same day with a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share (32.5%).



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Wednesday, September 9

Empire Industries will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9, with a combined payout of Rs 50 per share (500%), comprising a Rs 25 special dividend (250%) and a Rs 25 final dividend (250%). Force Motors will also turn ex-dividend that day with a dividend of Rs 50 per share (500%). Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has declared a dividend of Rs 21 per share (210%), while Naperol Investments will turn ex-dividend with a payout of Rs 16.48 per share (164.8%).

Thursday, September 10

Ganesha Ecosphere will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 10, with a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share (35%). Divgi TorqTransfer Systems will follow with a dividend of Rs 3.27 per share (65.4%), while Apex Frozen Foods and Radiant Cash Management Services will both turn ex-dividend with dividends of Rs 2.50 per share (25%) and (250%), respectively.



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Friday, September 11

Apar Industries will turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11, with a dividend of Rs 60 per share (600%). TVS Srichakra will also turn ex-dividend that day, with a dividend of Rs 37.80 per share (378%), followed by Gujarat Energy, which has declared Rs 8.90 per share (89%), and Banco Products (India) with a dividend of Rs 8 per share (400%).

Other stocks turning ex-dividend on Friday include Heidelberg Cement India (Rs 7), Datamatics Global Services (Rs 5), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (Rs 5), Alphageo (India) (Rs 5), Balmer Lawrie & Company (Rs 4.25), Gujarat Industries Power Company (Rs 4.10). Several other companies will also turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11.