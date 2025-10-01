APL Apollo Tubes clocks all-time high quarterly sales, stock gains

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes gained nearly 2% on Wednesday after the structural steel tube company said it clocked all-time high sales volume for Q2FY26.

The company reported the sales volume of 855,037 tonne in Q2FY26 compared to 794,350 tonne in Q1FY26 and 758,267 tonne in Q2FY25. For H1FY26, the company reported sales volume of 1,649,387 tonne, an increase of 11% YoY.

APL Apollo Tubes shares gained 1.84% to Rs 1717.20 in the current session. A total of 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.36 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company climbed to Rs 47,668 crore on BSE. APL Apollo Tubes stock has gained 8.33% this year and risen 6% in a year.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited is the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. It has an extended distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country catering to domestic as well as 20 countries worldwide.