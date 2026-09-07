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APL Apollo Tubes, KDDL, Globus Spirits among 11 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

APL Apollo Tubes, KDDL, Globus Spirits among 11 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

APLAPOLLO2,215.00(1.56%)

Other companies on the list include Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Polyplex Corporation, Valplast Technologies, Sinclairs Hotels, and Bhandari Hosiery Exports.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 4:36 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes, KDDL, Globus Spirits among 11 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrowAPL Apollo Tubes had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, KDDL Ltd and Globus Spirits Ltd are among the companies that will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 8. Other companies on the list include Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Polyplex Corporation, Valplast Technologies, Sinclairs Hotels, BLS E-Services, Skipper, Rushil Decor and Bhandari Hosiery Exports. The companies had earlier announced dividends of up to Rs 8.50 per share.

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APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

KDDL

KDDL had announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

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Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.53 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

Others

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd (Rs 3.25 per share), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Valplast Technologies Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Rs 0.80 per share), BLS E-Services Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), Skipper Ltd (Rs 0.10 per share), Rushil Decor Ltd (Rs 0.05 per share) and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (Rs 0.01 per share) are other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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