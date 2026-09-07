APL Apollo Tubes, KDDL, Globus Spirits among 11 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

APL Apollo Tubes had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

KDDL

KDDL had announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

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Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.53 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. September 8 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 15 October.

Others

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd (Rs 3.25 per share), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Valplast Technologies Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Rs 0.80 per share), BLS E-Services Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), Skipper Ltd (Rs 0.10 per share), Rushil Decor Ltd (Rs 0.05 per share) and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (Rs 0.01 per share) are other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.