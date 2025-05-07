APL Apollo Tubes shares close higher on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details

APL Apollo Tubes shares ended 3% higher on Wednesday after the iron and steel products maker reported a 72% rise in Q4 net profit. Net profit jumped 72% to Rs 293 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 170 crore net profit reported for Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 15.61% to Rs 5,509 crore in Q4 from Rs 4765 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

APL Apollo Tubes' board announced a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY25. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders set to receive the payment is yet to be announced.

EBITDA in Q4 rose 48% to Rs 414 crore in Q4 against Rs 280 crore on a YOY basis. EBITDA margin in the last quarter climbed to 7.5% against 5.88% (YOY).

The stock closed 3% higher at Rs 1662.85 on BSE today. APL Apollo Tubes stock has gained 5% this year and risen 7.65% in a year. A total of 0.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.97 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company climbed to Rs 46,148 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

APL Apollo Tubes Limited is the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. It has an extended distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country catering to domestic as well as 20 countries worldwide. The Delhi-based firm offers over 1,100 varieties of Pre- Galvanized Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanized Tubes, MS Black Pipes and Hollow Sections, making APL Apollo is one of leading branded steel products manufacturers in India.