Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid, Coal India, HAL, PFC to turn ex-dividend next week

Stocks such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Coal India Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among eight stocks that would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The Apollo Hospitals board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY25 of a face value of Rs 5 each. August 19 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Apollo Hospitals shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Tuesday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, would be paid on or before September 10, Apollo said in a stock exchange filing.

The Power Grid board, at its meeting held on May 19, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 19 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Coal India board held its meeting on May 7 and had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same, Coal India told stock exchanges.

The Hindustan Aeronautics board held its meeting on June 27 and had recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 21 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, would be paid within 30 days from the date of its approval at the AGM.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (Rs 3.70 per share, August 18 is the record date), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (Rs 2 per share, August 22 is the record date), Natco Pharma Ltd (Rs 2 per share, August 19 is the record date), Aarti Industries Ltd (Rs 1 per share, August 18 is the record date), Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd (Rs 2.15 per share, August 19 is the record date) and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (Rs 5.75 per share, August 22 is the record date) are among the stocks that would go ex-dividend next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said this week the market ended on a positive note after a six-week losing streak, buoyed by robust DII inflows that offset persistent FII selling. The healthcare and PSU banks outperformed on the back of strong earnings and stable asset quality.

Benign domestic inflation is at an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending.

“Additionally, S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to BBB is expected to boost investor sentiment and support long-term growth. On the earnings front, though, the Nifty50 Q1FY26 earnings were in line with the market estimates. The overall trend was mixed during the quarter, as the revival expected from urban demand is yet to gather momentum,” Nair said.

Nair said global cues remain positive due to softer US inflation data and a fall in the US 10-year bond yield, reflecting conviction for a Fed rate cut in the September policy meeting.

“In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with attention toward domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility. The geopolitical developments, particularly the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting, could act as a catalyst for near-term market sentiment," Nair said.