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Apollo Micro Systems, Premier Explosives shares in focus today; here's why 

Apollo Micro Systems, Premier Explosives shares in focus today; here's why 

Apollo Micro Systems shares closed 1.33% higher at Rs 398.60 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,242 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Apollo Micro Systems, Premier Explosives shares in focus today; here's why Premier Explosives stock ended 4% higher at Rs 714.75 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3842 crore.

Shares of defence firms Apollo Micro Systems and Premier Explosives are in focus today. Apollo Micro Systems engaged in defence technology, has inked a definitive share purchase agreement with Premier Explosives Ltd to buy promoter stake of 41.33% for nearly Rs 1,550 crore in all-cash deal. 

Premier Explosives Limited is engaged in the business of high energy materials, rocket motors for defence & aerospace, countermeasures and munitions. 

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Apollo Micro Systems shares closed 1.33% higher at Rs 398.60 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,242 crore. 

Premier Explosives stock ended 4% higher at Rs 714.75 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3842 crore. 

The transaction combines complementary capabilities in defence systems and energetic materials, enabling operational efficiencies, enhanced R&D, and broader participation in defence and space-related programmes.

“This acquisition strengthens our nation's defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance, ” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy (Managing Director), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. 

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The transaction is expected to close in Third Quarter/December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, etc.

Following completion, Premier Explosives Ltd will come under umbrella of Apollo Micro Systems and will continue to operate under its existing brand, with scaled performance. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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