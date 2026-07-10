Apollo Micro Systems, Premier Explosives shares in focus today; here's why 

Shares of defence firms Apollo Micro Systems and Premier Explosives are in focus today. Apollo Micro Systems engaged in defence technology, has inked a definitive share purchase agreement with Premier Explosives Ltd to buy promoter stake of 41.33% for nearly Rs 1,550 crore in all-cash deal.

Premier Explosives Limited is engaged in the business of high energy materials, rocket motors for defence & aerospace, countermeasures and munitions.

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Apollo Micro Systems shares closed 1.33% higher at Rs 398.60 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,242 crore.

Premier Explosives stock ended 4% higher at Rs 714.75 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3842 crore.

The transaction combines complementary capabilities in defence systems and energetic materials, enabling operational efficiencies, enhanced R&D, and broader participation in defence and space-related programmes.

“This acquisition strengthens our nation's defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance, ” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy (Managing Director), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

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The transaction is expected to close in Third Quarter/December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, etc.

Following completion, Premier Explosives Ltd will come under umbrella of Apollo Micro Systems and will continue to operate under its existing brand, with scaled performance.