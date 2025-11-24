Business Today
Apollo Micro Systems shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Apollo Micro Systems shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Apollo Micro Systems stock ended 4.09% lower at Rs 271.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 283.20.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025 8:56 AM IST
Apollo Micro Systems shares in focus on fresh order win, check details Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 9062 crore on Friday.  

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are in news today after the aerospace and defence firm announced that it has won an export order valued at $18,92,500. 

Apollo Micro Systems stock ended 4.09% lower at Rs 271.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 283.20. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 9062 crore. 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited, in the ordinary course of its business, has received an export order valued at $18,92,500 (equivalent to approximately Rs 16.98 crores). This update is being provided for the information of our valued stakeholders," said the defence firm.

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:56 AM IST
