Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 7% as Q1 net profit more than doubles

Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 7% as Q1 net profit more than doubles

Apollo Micro Systems stock rose 7.37% to Rs 185 against the previous close of Rs 172.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,489.23 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025 3:55 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 7% as Q1 net profit more than doublesThe defence firm reported a 119% rise in net profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q1 against Rs 8.43 crore profit in the Q1 of the previous fiscal

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems zoomed over 7% in the afternoon session today after the defence firm announced its Q1 earnings. Apollo Micro Systems stock rose 7.37% to Rs 185 against the previous close of Rs 172.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,489.23 crore. 

Advertisement

The defence firm reported a 119% rise in net profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q1 against Rs 8.43 crore profit in the Q1 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 46.46% to Rs 133.58 crore in the last quarter against Rs 91.20 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

The company also fixed Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM (to be held on September 16, 2025), will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders. 

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today