Apollo Tyres, Shriram Finance, IDFC First Bank to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, July 11. Indus Finance Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and D-Link (India) Ltd are among a dozen other stocks, which would turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Companies such as Alkosign Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd and Roto Pumps Ltd would turn ex-bonus on Friday, BSE data showed.

The Apollo Tyres board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY25. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Apollo Tyres shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of today (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be made around August 30, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The Shriram Finance board at its meeting held on April 25 had recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 46th AGM. Tomorrow is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend will be paid around August 17, the company told the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the IDFC First Bank board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at AGM. July 11 is the record date for the same.

Mahindra Logistics board held its meeting on April 21 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, will be made around August 20, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

Zensar Technologies Ltd (Rs 11 per share), Indus Finance Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share), Zydus Wellness Ltd (Rs 6 per share), D-Link (India) Ltd (Rs 15 per share), Can Fin Homes Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Rs 18 per share), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share), Atul Ltd (Rs 25 per share) and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (Rs 0.45 per share) would also turn ex-dividend on Friday.