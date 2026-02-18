Apple's three AI wearables coming soon? Impact and buzz around Meta, Apple stocks 

Shares of Apple Inc and Meta Platform stocks are in focus amid reports that Apple has joined the AI wearables race with three AI wearables-Smart Glasses, AI Pin, and AirPods with cameras likely to be launched later this year or early next year.

The three devices are glasses, a pin, and more advanced AirPods.

Apple is working on these wearables in response to Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses launched last year.

Meta Plaforms launched these glasses on September 30, 2025 in the US at select retailers including Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores, with Verizon locations following soon after. The glasses WERE priced at $799 USD, which includes both the glasses and Meta Neural Band.

However, shares of Meta are down 14% since the launch. The stock stood at $743.40 on Nasdaq on September 29, 2025. It closed at $639.29 in the last session (February 17).

Though the fall in the Meta stock cannot be directly attributed to the launch of AI glasses.

Meta stock has been under pressure in the short term since investors are assessing the impact of heavy investment in AI data centers, chips, and server capacity. They are concerned about how long it will take for these investments to generate significant revenue, threatening short-term margins.

Another factor turning sentiment around the stock negative is the management's guidance for higher total expenses this year, projected between $162 billion and $169 billion, led by increased infrastructure and hiring costs.

On the other hand, Apple shares have surged 4% since Meta glasses launch in September 2025. Apple stock price stood at $254.43 on September 29, 2025. It closed at $263.88 on February 17, 2026. Investor sentiment in Apple stock price has been supported by robust iPhone 17 sales, record-high services revenue, and optimism surrounding Apple Intelligence (AI) integration.

The market is also bullish on accelerated AI wearable development (such as smart glasses and AI-powered AirPods) and strategic AI partnerships with Google, which are expected to boost future revenue.

With both stocks moving in opposite directions since Meta glasses launch, it will interesting to see how launch of Apple's AI wearables moves both, especially the Meta Platform stock-the earlybird peer in the AI wearbles segment.

