Aptus Value Housing, Can Fin Homes to ex-dividend today; BLS International to go ex-bonus

Thursday would see Aptus Value Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes going ex-dividend. BLS International Services would turn ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio. The board of Yash Innoventures would meet today to consider a scheme of arrangement. The MFS Intercorp board will meet today to approve quarterly earnings.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date for the same is December 9 and the dividend will be paid on December 23.

Can Fin Homes will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share. The record date for the same is December 9 and the dividend will be paid on December 26.

BLS International Services would turn ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio. The company has fixed December 10, Saturday, as the 'record date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company.

Yash Innoventures will meet today to consider the scheme of arrangement. The company board will meet "to To consider, discuss and approve the draft scheme of arrangement between Yash Innoventures (formerly Known as Redex Protech Limited) “the Transferee Company” and Yash Shelters Limited“the Transferor Company’, and to discuss and approve other matters incidental thereto."

Meanwhile, shares of Punjab National Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

