ARAPL: Promoter infuses fresh capital into arm; stock reacts

Shares of India's first listed robotics company, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), were trading about one per cent lower in Friday's trade, taking their 2025 fall to 63 per cent, even as the promoter offered interest-free loan of Rs 25 crore into subsidiary, Humro (formerly ARAPL RaaS), to accelerate expansion in international markets.

In a media note, the company said it has "cleared an interest-free loan of Rs 25 crore from its promoter and managing director, Milind Padole. Additionally, the board has recently approved raising Rs 50–60 crore through a preferential issue. The capital raised will be channeled into Humro to support its scaling efforts."

At 12.30 pm, the stock was trading 242.60 per cent lower at Rs 242.60.

The company said it will deploy funds for capital expenditure, execution of the current order book, and working capital requirements. Humro has an order pipeline of approximately Rs 32 crore, with revenues expected to commence from FY26. The subsidiary has also secured in-principle technology approvals from key clients in the US and Europe, marking a critical step for its export growth, the company noted.

“Humro has developed a compelling product portfolio and earned validations from international clients, a strong endorsement of our capabilities,” said Milind Padole, Chairman and Managing Director of ARAPL. “This funding enables us to scale production, deepen customer relationships, and strategically expand our presence, particularly in the US, where market dynamics are creating new opportunities for Indian automation providers.”

ARAPL, founded in 2005, has deployed over 7,500 robots and 14,000 automated parking systems. The company holds nine patents and three proprietary software platforms, operating from a 350,000 sq. ft. facility in Pune.

The capital infusion positions Humro to compete effectively in the global Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and autonomous mobile robotics segments, leveraging India’s cost advantages and proprietary technology to meet rising demand from warehousing, logistics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

