Aravalli helicopter engine: HAL shares react as defence PSU signs contract with Safran

The Aravalli engine programme is aimed at supporting India's efforts towards greater self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies and strengthening indigenous capabilities for future-generation rotorcraft programmes.

"The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms. Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem," said Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL.

Advertisement

Safran Helicopter Engines said the programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India and combines the expertise of both sides to develop propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft. It also said this is the first time Safran Helicopter Engines has taken up an engine of this class as a co-development. SAFHAL, a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, will work on advanced design, manufacturing, testing and product support for the engine.

The contract was signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director, Engineering, Research & Development, HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines and Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Safran Helicopter Engines. The ceremony was presided over by Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, and Cedric Goubet, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines.