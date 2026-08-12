Ardee Industries shares make solid stock market debut; lists at 39% premium

Listing of Ardee Industries has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 17 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 32 per cent for investors. However, its GMP has remained below this level throughout the IPO process.

Ardee Industries sold its IPO between August 05 and August 07. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 50-53 per share with a lot size of 281 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 426 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of up to 6,03,77,358 shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,99,75,000 shares worth Rs 106 crore.

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The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 133.66 times with nearly 41.2 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 41,300 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 197.77 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were booked at 255.25 times and 45.71 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 1993, New Delhi-based Ardee Industries is a prominent Indian company, with a core focus on the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. Its product range includes high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys such as lead calcium, lead antimony, lead tin, lead silver, and lead cadmium alloys.

Brokerage firms largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead managers for Adree Industries IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.

