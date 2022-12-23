scorecardresearch
Arvind Fashions shares tumble 11% today; Anand Rathi sees 92% potential upside on this stock

Arvind Fashions was trading 11.76 per cent lower at Rs 295 level. The Rs 567 target by Anand Rathi suggests a 90 per cent potential upside on the stock over Friday's intraday level

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi has upped its target on Arvind Fashions to Rs 567 from Rs 516, as it sees it as a rerating candidate. Arvind Fashions, Anand Rathi noted, completed its business reset in FY20-FY21 and has seen an upswing in business over the last four quarters, the pace of which should accelerate, the domestic brokerage said in a note on Thursday. 

Published on: Dec 23, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 23, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
