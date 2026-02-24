Arvind, Kitex, Gokaldas Exports, ABFRL: While garment stocks are bleeding today?

Amid the weakness in the broader markets, shares of garment and apparel makers were hammered hard on Tuesday. Stocks including Arvind Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd and others cracked up to 6 per cent in the trading session.

Garment and apparel stocks have come under pressure and are trading sharply lower, largely driven by the same market dynamic affecting broader indices — uncertainty around US tariffs. They are highly sensitive to trade policy.

Shares of Arvind emerged as the biggest loser as the company tumbled 6.15 per cent to Rs 352 on Tuesday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 9,500 crore. Gokaldas Exports also cracked as much as 6 per cent to Rs 703.20 on Tuesday with its mcap barely holding Rs 5,000 crore mark.

Kitex Garments was down 3 per cent to 188.90, while Dollar Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Lux Industries tumbled up 2 per cent each. Among other players, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Credo Brands Marketing also declined up to 2-3 per cent in the early trade.

Among microcap players, Fractal Industries, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, SP Apparels, VIP Clothing, Pearl Global Industries and Thomas Scott (India) tanked up to 5 per cent each amid the rising selling pressure.

A significant portion of revenues and supply chains are linked to exports and cost structures that depend on tariff clarity. While recent legal developments seemed to point toward tariff rollback, ambiguity around how and when definitive policy will be implemented is keeping investors cautious, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

"In the absence of clear, enforceable tariff outcomes, investors are de-rating multiples and reducing exposure in export-linked, cost-sensitive names. Until there is concrete, actionable clarity on U.S. trade policy and tariff frameworks for garment and apparel exports, the segment is likely to remain under pressure," he said.