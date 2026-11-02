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Ashish Kacholia-backed multibagger stock rebounds after order win; shares to trade ex-split this week

Ashish Kacholia-backed multibagger stock rebounds after order win; shares to trade ex-split this week

KMEW3,162.70(2.19%)

Shares of an Ashish Kacholia-backed company staged a smart rebound on Monday after it bagged a major work order.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 1:45 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia-backed multibagger stock rebounds after order win; shares to trade ex-split this weekShares of Knowledge Marine rebounded 4.5 per cent to Rs 3,170 on Monday from the intraday low of Rs 3,033.80, taking its market capitalisation to nearly Rs 8,100 crore.

Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd (KMEW) staged a decent rebound on Monday after the company bagged a major work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). Besides this, the multibagger stock from Ashish Kacholia's portfolio is set to undergo a major corporate action later this week.

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has secured the largest dredging order in the company's history after receiving a letter of acceptance (LoA) from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for a three-year maintenance dredging contract valued at Rs 303.17 crore, including taxes, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The contract, covering FY 2026–27, FY 2027–28 and FY 2028–29, involves post-monsoon maintenance dredging of 15.9 million cubic metres over three years, equivalent to an average annual volume of 5.3 million cubic metres. Operations are scheduled to commence on November 15, 2026, for the first year, with the annual dredging work to be completed within 150 days each year," it added.

In another exchange filing, KMEW said its board had fixed Friday, November 6, as the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders to the subdivision (stock split) of its equity shares. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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Shares of Knowledge Marine rebounded 4.5 per cent to Rs 3,170 on Monday from the intraday low of Rs 3,033.80, taking its market capitalisation to nearly Rs 8,100 crore. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,405 on October 27 and had fallen nearly 10 per cent from that level.

However, the stock has soared nearly 170 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,166, recorded a year ago. It has gained 55 per cent in the last six months and surged 65 per cent in 2026 so far. In a little over five years, the stock has zoomed 17,500 per cent from around Rs 18 in April 2021.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia owned 5,74,721 equity shares, or a 2.27 per cent stake, in the company as of September 30, 2026. His stake is worth Rs 182.18 at the current share price. Seven mutual fund schemes own a 2.15 per cent stake, while FPIs hold a 12.72 per cent stake in the company. Promoters, meanwhile, hold more than 50 per cent of the company's shares, according to the data.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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