Ashish Kacholia multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend on November 14; do you own it?

Shares of Safari Industries (India) Ltd, a multibagger luggage maker backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, will be in focus this Friday as the company announced an interim dividend for FY26. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 14.

In a board meeting held on November 10, the company approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, translating to a 100 per cent payout on its face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Friday, November 14, 2025, and the payout will be credited on or before December 6, 2025, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

As per the latest September 2025 quarter shareholding data, investor Ashish Kacholia holds 9 lakh shares, representing a 1.84 per cent stake in the company.

The latest dividend follows a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share declared on July 18, 2025.

The stock has been a massive wealth creator for investors, soaring over 819 per cent in five years, from Rs 235.95 to Rs 2,170. Following the dividend announcement and strong quarterly earnings, shares of Safari Industries recently rose 4.36 per cent to close at Rs 2,140.

Q2 FY26 performance

Alongside the dividend announcement, Safari Industries reported strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 58.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 46.94 crore, compared to Rs 29.66 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 16.54 per cent YoY to Rs 533.55 crore during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, however, profit dipped 7.03 per cent from Rs 50.49 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue edged up 1.08 per cent. Total expenses increased 12.21 per cent YoY to Rs 479.17 crore, driven by a 19.05 per cent rise in material costs to Rs 176.95 crore and a 17.52 per cent jump in employee benefit expenses to Rs 35.47 crore.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and travel accessories, and has established itself as one of India’s leading players in the organized luggage market.

