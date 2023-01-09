Ashish Kacholia upped stake in Yasho Industries, Xpro India; stayed put on Fineotex Chemicals

Seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia picked up stakes in at least three companies in the December quarter. This includes Raghav Productivity Enhancers where he entered for the first time. Kacholia stayed put on Fineotex Chemicals, the latest sharehdolding suggests.

According to latest shareholding patterns, the seasoned investor upped stakes in Yasho Industries and Xpro India. Among the additions, Kacholia increased his stake in Yasho Industries, as he bought 1.4 lakh shares or 1.2 per cent additional stake in the performance chemicals manufacturer during October-December 2022 period.

Kacholia’s stake in Yasho Industries increased to 4.35 lakh equity shares, or 3.82 per cent, as on December 31, 2022. This was against 2.96 lakh equity shares, or 2.6 per cent stake, that he held in the September quarter, the data suggests.

Incorporated in 1993, Yasho Industries manufactures performance chemicals for industries rubber and latex, food and flavours, perfumery, lubricants and other specialty applications. The stock has rallied about 1,500 per cent in the last five years.

Ashish Kacholia bought additional 9,200 shares in Xpro India during the quarter ended on December 31, 2022. His stake in this company increased to 7,88,550 shares, or 4.45 per cent stake, in Q3FY23 from 7,79,350 shares, or 4.4 per cent stake, in the preceding quarter.

Established in 1998, Xpro India is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. The stock has zoomed almost 1,600 per cent in the last five years.

Kacholia's stake in Fineotex Chemical remained unchanged, as he continued to own 29,24,072 equity shares, or 2.64 per cent stake, in the company at the end of December quarter.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia owned 2,31,683 shares, or 2.13 per cent stake, in Raghav Productivity as of December 31, which is worth more than 23.20 crore as of today’s price, even as the scrip zoomed 800 per cent in the last five years.

Kacholia was not among key shareholders in the company, as of September 30. Listed companies are obligated to file their shareholding patterns on a quarterly basis, naming stakeholders holding more than 1 per cent stake in them.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 43 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,887.5 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

