Ashish Kacholia’s multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend next week; do you own it?

A multibagger stock, which has delivered a 137 per cent return in the last three years, is set to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 23. Gujarat Apollo Industries has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, and the company also features in the portfolio of ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

The stock has rallied from Rs 200 to Rs 476 over the past three years, rewarding long-term investors.

At Friday’s close, the stock rose 1.30 per cent to Rs 480.95, compared with the previous close of Rs 474.80. The scrip is nearly 95 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 246.15 and has surged 70 per cent over the past six months.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date has been fixed as September 23, 2025, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

As per the latest shareholding data on BSE, Kacholia holds 1,25,056 equity shares of Gujarat Apollo Industries, translating into a 1.06 per cent stake.

Gujarat Apollo Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of mining and road construction and maintenance machinery. The company caters to both domestic and global markets, with its technology developed through in-house research and customer feedback.

On the technical front, the counter has a one-year beta of 1.2, suggesting high volatility. The stock is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 466.6 as well as its 200-day SMA of Rs 373.1, reflecting strong bullish undertones.