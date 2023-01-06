Ashish Kaholia, Mukul Agrawal entered multibagger stock Raghav Productivity in Q3; stock up 828% in 5 years

Seasoned investors Ashish Kaholia and Mukul Agrawal have emerged as public shareholders in Raghav Productivity Enhancers in the December quarter, even as the scrip has zoomed 800 per cent in the last five years. Utpal Sheth is also a shareholder in this company.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers is engaged in offering ramming mass minerals. It offers white silica sand, casting powder, white ramming mass, premixed ramming mass and quartz silica ramming mass, among others.

Data showed Kacholia owned 2,31,683 shares or 2.13 per cent stake in the company as of December 31. The stake was worth over Rs 21 crore as of Thursday.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, on the other hand, owned 1,78,074 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the same company as of December quarter.

The two individuals did not hold equity shares in the company as of December 31, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne. This stake was worth over Rs 16 crore. Utpal Sheth owns 3,94,711 shares or 3.63 per cent stake in the company as of December end.

The scrip has risen 27 per cent in the last one year and 828 per cent in the last five years. It closed Thursday's session at at Rs 917.75 on BSE. The stock has hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,121.15 and low of Rs 434, BSE data showed.

The company was set up by the Kabra family, based in Jaipur. The company got listed on BSE in April 2016. The company has manufacturing facility at Nevai in Rajasthan. Raghav Productivity Enhancers has pan-India presence. It also exports to over 30 countries. The customer base is also well-diversified, with the top five customers contributing only about 30 per cent of the operating income.

Mukul Agrawal owned a total of 52 stocks valuing Rs 2,722.10 crore, as per Trendlyne. Ashish Kacholia, on the other hand, owned 43 stocks wrth Rs 1,866.8 crore.

